West Virginia officials excited about vaccine; concerns about over testing for sports

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — People lined up today in Putnam County to be tested for COVID-19. There has been a controversy about it on social media, as one of the motivations appears to be that Putnam is Orange on the state schools map.

That means the Hurricane High football team will not be able to continue in the state playoffs, if the color is not dialed back to gold, yellow of green by Saturday.

“Maybe they’re trying to get tested so that they can go back and play sports, or whatever. Really I don’t care. I don’t care. I love it, the fact that people are going to get tested,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

“We’ve seen a significant increases in the number of cases in Putnam County. And this will help identify areas with in the country where there may be clusters of people that are positive,” said Megan Holt, Putnam County Health Department.

But critics on social media say saturation testing is wasting scarce resources, and gives counties inaccurate numbers on the severity of COVID-19. Meanwhile health officials expressed excitement that Pfizer, and its bio-medical partner, may have a vaccine that is 90 percent effective, and perhaps available soon.

“But we can start to make sure we can distribute those doses, to all parts of West Virginia.” said Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia COVID-19 Czar.

Health officials say the vaccine may be widely available next year.

“When the vaccine arrives in West Virginia, it will first be given to emergency responders, health care professionals, National Guard troops and anyone else on the front lines of the pandemic. After that it will be available to the general public,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

