GHENT, WV (WVNS) — The Tri-State is home to some of the most injury-prone residents, according to a study by New York Pain Care.

According to New York Pain Care, Kentucky is the third most injury-prone state, with West Virginia and Ohio following behind.

Ranking State Annual Emergency Room visits per 1,000 residents 1 Maine 596 2 Louisiana 535 3 Kentucky 525 4 West Virginia 524 5 Ohio 505 Table Courtesy: New York Pain Care

Maine takes the top spot, with 596 annual ER visits per 1,000 residents. They also had the highest number of injuries in the workplace, with 41 cases per 1,000 full-time workers, and recorded 206 EMS responses per 1,000 residents in 2018.

Louisiana sits in second, with a recorded 535 ER visits per 1,000 residents, which is 36% higher than the national average of 393. While Maine had the highest reported amount of workplace injuries, Louisiana had the lowest at 16 incidents per 1,000 full-time workers.

Kentucky has 525 ER visits per 1,000 residents and comes in third. They rank ninth for workplace injury rates and ambulance responses, with 26 injury incidents per 1,000 full-time workers, and 194 EMS responses per 1,000 residents in 2018.

West Virginia ranks fourth with 524 ER visits per 1,000 residents. The state also recorded 24 workplace injuries per 1,000 workers, ranking the ninth-lowest among states that have available data. With 208 responses per 1,000 residents, the Mountain State had the sixth-highest EMS responses in 2018.

Taking the fifth spot on the list is Ohio which had 505 ER visits per 1,000 residents. They recorded 19 workplace injury incidents per 1,000 full-time workers and 140 ambulance responses per 1,000 residents.

Rank State Emergency room visits per 1,000 residents (2021) Workplace injury cases per 1,000 full-time workers (2021) EMS responses per 1,000 residents (2018) 1 Maine 596 41 206.1 2 Louisiana 535 16 N/A 3 Kentucky 525 26 193.7 4 West Virginia 524 24 207.6 5 Ohio 505 19 140.2 Table Courtesy: New York Pain Care

Not all states had EMS data, and as a result the data mainly focuses on data from ER visits. The data was also standardized to state population size.

This data provides a fascinating insight into which states are most injury-prone, whether that be self-inflicted or caused by a third-party. Maine records the highest rate of visits, with approximately 813,000 emergency room visits throughout 2021, which accounts for 3% of all visits across America. Amr Hosny, MD | New York Pain Care Spokesperson

Indiana and Mississippi tied for sixth with 485 ER visits. North Dakota is seventh with 477 ER visits, eighth place is Arkansas with 466 ER visits, New Hampshire is ninth with 459 ER visits, and Michigan rounds out the top ten with 438 ER visits (each ER visit number is per 1,000 residents).