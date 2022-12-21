HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District (GHPRD) is warning its social media followers about a fake account telling people that they’ve won a giveaway.

GHPRD is holding a giveaway on its Facebook page for a 48-inch plush Grinch and a $100 Visa gift card, but they have not yet selected a winner.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A fake account has been asking people for their personal information after telling them they’ve won the giveaway.

Courtesy: Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District

A photo of the message can be seen above.

GHPRD says their contest actually ends on Thursday at noon and will be announced then.