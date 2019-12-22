West Virginia pharmacy pleads guilty to money laundering

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – A West Virginia pharmacy has pleaded guilty to a money laundering charge. Prosecutors say Meds2Go Express Pharmacy admitted in federal court to conspiring with a pain clinic in 2014 and 2015 to dispense compound opioids that were not for legitimate medical purposes.
Prosecutors said the Alum Creek pharmacy ignored numerous red flags, among them cash-only transactions, that should have prevented them from dispensing prescriptions written by the pain clinic. Under a plea agreement, the pharmacy will shut down and pay $250,000 in community restitution and a forfeiture money judgment.
