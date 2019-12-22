West Virginia pharmacy pleads guilty to money laundering

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – A West Virginia pharmacy has pleaded guilty to a money laundering charge. Prosecutors say Meds2Go Express Pharmacy admitted in federal court to conspiring with a pain clinic in 2014 and 2015 to dispense compound opioids that were not for legitimate medical purposes.

Prosecutors said the Alum Creek pharmacy ignored numerous red flags, among them cash-only transactions, that should have prevented them from dispensing prescriptions written by the pain clinic. Under a plea agreement, the pharmacy will shut down and pay $250,000 in community restitution and a forfeiture money judgment.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories