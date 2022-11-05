RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) — In October, the Ripley Police Department observed Breast Cancer Awareness Month in a special way.

The Ripley-based business, Custom Detail of WV, came up with the design, which featured pink ribbons all over the SUV and the words “Breast Cancer Awareness.”

Together each year, Ripley PD and Custom Detail observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The police department took to Facebook to share the SUV’s design and to thank Custom Detail.

(Photo courtesy of Ripley PD)

(Photo courtesy of Ripley PD)

“Thank you to CUSTOM DETAIL of Ripley for always coming up with a unique design each year and applying the decals,” Ripley PD said on Facebook.