West Virginia Premiere Wedding Expo brings brides from across the tri-state together

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va (WOWK) – Brides from across the Mountain State came to Charleston for the West Virginia Premiere Wedding Expo Sunday.

The expo had music, contests, and a fashion show for brides to enjoy.

The event was a chance for future brides to see what they want in their dream wedding.

There was also a special guest for brides to have one on one conversations with.

“We have Monty Durham from TLC’s ‘Say Yes to the Dress’ with us and he’s a native of West Virginia so he’s proud to be with us today. We also had a beautiful fashion show and gave away a wedding gown”, says Carmela Irwin, owner of Nfinity Studio Events and Rentals.

Brides who attended the event said they had a blast and are looking forward to taking advice they got today to the alter.