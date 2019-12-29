West Virginia prison working to resolve plumbing issue

MOUNT OLIVE, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia officials have shut off several water valves at a state prison while they continue to restore full water service at the Fayette County complex.

Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety spokesman Larry Messina said Sunday that inmates will have access to showers “via one of the housing units” while the water is shut off.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that the Mount Olive Correctional Complex has been without full water service since Monday due to a pump issue that has since been repaired. Staffers are now working on resolving a leak inside the prison’s plumbing system.

