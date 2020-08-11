West Virginia PSC orders the sale of Page-Kincaid Public Service District

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Enough is enough.

That’s what West Virginia Public Service chairwoman Charlotte Lane says about the Page-Kincaid Public Service District.

“The problems with Page-Kincaid have been ongoing for several years and the Page-Kincaid board has failed to provide proper maintenance, they’ve failed to properly operate the system,” said Lane.

That system is the 40-year-old well which residents have complained delivers yellow-tinged water to the 600 plus households the Public Service District services.

On Friday the state issued an order requiring the Page-Kincaid PSD to be sold to the West Virginia American Water company which has expressed interest in buying it.

But Page-Kincaid Boardman John David isn’t having it.

“West Virginia American Water blocked us from fixing the problem,” he said.

John David still argues the Page-Kincaid PSD wants to go ahead with the loan-grant they secured from the USDA to update the aquifer.

“What they’re trying to do is just create a situation so that their big-time executives can make a lot of money in taking over and hurting people in this area, this is a distressed area as defined by the Appalachian Regional Commission,” said John David.

In a statement to 13 News, The West Virginia American Water Company wrote:

“West Virginia American Water is actively working to address the Public Service Commission’s order regarding Page-Kincaid Public Service District. As part of Friday’s order, we are working diligently to provide necessary information to Page-Kincaid and the Public Service Commission within the requested timeframe. We stand in agreement with the Commission that the residents of Page-Kincaid deserve a swift, reasonable solution in order to provide the community with safe, reliable water service. We look forward to seeing that resolution come to fruition within the Commission’s desired schedule.” West Virginia American Water Company

The Public Service Commission has given both parties 30 days to come to a resolution for the sale, after which the PSC says it will take over if not met.

