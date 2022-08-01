CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Three major drug companies and several West Virginia counties and cities have reached a historic settlement in an opioid lawsuit.

Officials say the state has reached a $400 million settlement against Cardinal Health, Amerisource Bergen, and McKesson, the “Big Three” of opioid distributors. Attorneys say this is the largest settlement in West Virginia history and the settlement funds will be paid out over a 12-year period.

Dozens of counties and cities across the Mountain State filed a lawsuit against the three companies, saying they dumped millions of opioid pills in West Virginia for decades, causing the opioid epidemic.

The trial in the case was initially supposed to begin July 5 but was continued.

The continuation happened just one day after the City of Huntington and Cabell County lost their lawsuit against the same companies. That lawsuit accused the drug distributors of creating a public nuisance with the onslaught and ignoring signs that the area was ravaged by addiction. Federal Judge David Faber ruled that the city and county did not prove their case in the trial and Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said he plans to “fight on” against the opioid epidemic.

While the plaintiffs in this case claim the companies are at fault for an increase of opioid pills in the state, the companies claim that the cause is from an increase in doctors writing prescriptions, poor communication federal agents allegedly setting poor pill quotas.