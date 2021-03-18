Countdown to Tax Day
April 15 2021 12:00 am

West Virginia receives $1.5M for mother, child health services

Local News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources will receive more than $1.5 million from the federal government for maternal and child health services in the state.

West Virginia’s two U.S. senators, Democrat Joe Manchin and Republican Shelley Moore Capito, announced the funds this week. Capito says the grant provides needed aid for maternal and child health services. Manchin says mothers and children in West Virginia deserve quality health care that is affordable.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS