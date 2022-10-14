CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The state of West Virginia is receiving around $1.7 million in federal funding over five years for a behavioral health program treating adults with serious mental illness.

The money will be used to serve people living with mental illness who are also living with a physical health condition, chronic disease or substance use disorder, according to a West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources news release.

The initiative is called “West Virginia Promoting Integration of Primary and Behavioral Health Care Program.”

Participants in 16 counties will receive services from Seneca Health Services Inc., Southern Highlands Community Behavioral Health Center and United Summit Center. Residents of Barbour, Braxton, Gilmer, Greenbrier, Harrison, Lewis, Marion, McDowell, Monongalia, Nicholas, Pocahontas, Preston, Taylor, Upshur, Webster and Wyoming counties are eligible.

The grant was awarded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.