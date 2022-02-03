West Virginia reports 3,291 new COVID-19 cases, 15 additional deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 11,057 active COVID-19 cases statewide.
Health officials are reporting 3,291 new COVID-19 cases and a total of 15 additional deaths, bringing the total numbers to 455,201 cases and 5,829 COVID-19-related deaths throughout the pandemic.
DHHR has confirmed the following nine recent COVID-19 deaths of an 82-year old female from Raleigh County, a 76-year old female from Mason County, a 41-year old male from Monongalia County, a 73-year old female from Fayette County, a 71-year old female from Mason County, a 91-year old male from Monongalia County, a 72-year old male from Mason County, a 72-year old male from Monongalia County, and a 62-year old male from Mason County.
The following six deaths ranging from December 2021 to January 2022 were reported as part of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation efforts. These include a 73-year old female from Berkeley County, an 88-year old male from Hardy County, a 61-year old female from Mingo County, a 62-year old female from Monongalia County, a 71-year old male from Wyoming County, and a 79-year old female from Wood County.
Current active COVID-19 cases per county include:
Barbour (126), Berkeley (429), Boone (183), Braxton (39), Brooke (73), Cabell (692), Calhoun (75), Clay (39), Doddridge (45), Fayette (532), Gilmer (45), Grant (67), Greenbrier (311), Hampshire (127), Hancock (99), Hardy (72), Harrison (386), Jackson (65), Jefferson (211), Kanawha (1,130), Lewis (82), Lincoln (152), Logan (266), Marion (312), Marshall (154), Mason (235), McDowell (209), Mercer (469), Mineral (173), Mingo (179), Monongalia (508), Monroe (129), Morgan (52), Nicholas (194), Ohio (169), Pendleton (43), Pleasants (27), Pocahontas (45), Preston (154), Putnam (452), Raleigh (659), Randolph (162), Ritchie (59), Roane (71), Summers (101), Taylor (107), Tucker (26), Tyler (39), Upshur (141), Wayne (216), Webster (55), Wetzel (83), Wirt (22), Wood (381), Wyoming (185).
According to the WV DHHR, 1,061 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in West Virginia. 233 of them are in the ICU, and 126 of them are on ventilators. The WV DHHR has updated its COVID-19 dashboard to include pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations. The dashboard shows 13 West Virginia children are hospitalized with the virus, with three in the ICU. One child is currently on a ventilator.
12,929 cases of the Delta variant and 1,638 cases of the Omicron variant have been detected.
Health officials say a total of 438,315 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.
Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:
- Barbour County
- 7:30 AM – 3:30 PM, Community Market, 107 South Main Street (across the street from Walgreens), Philippi, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVBBC)
- Berkeley County
- 8:30 AM – 3:00 PM, Airborne Church, 172 Creative Place, Martinsburg, WV
- 8:30 AM – 4:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
- 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
- Boone County
- 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
- Braxton County
- 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Braxton County Memorial Hospital (parking lot), 100 Hoylman Drive, Gassaway, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=Braxton)
- Cabell County
- 8:00 AM- 4:00 PM, Marshall University Campus (parking lot), 1801 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
- 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department (parking lot), 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
- Fayette County
- 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Fayette County Health Department, 5495 Maple Lane, Fayetteville, WV
- 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Gateway Center, 1 Greyhound Lane, Smithers, WV
- Gilmer County
- 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Minnie Hamilton Health System (parking lot), 921 Mineral Road, Glenville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMHCT11)
- Greenbrier County
- 9:30 AM – 3:00 PM, State Fair of WV, 891 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC)
- Hampshire County
- 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
- Hancock County
- 1:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Hancock County Health Department, 100 North Court Street, New Cumberland, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)
- Hardy County
- 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Hardy County Emergency Ambulance Authority, 17940 SR 55, Baker, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
- 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 North High Street, Moorefield, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
- Jackson County
- 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Jackson County Health Department, 504 Church Street South, Ripley, WV
- Jefferson County
- 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
- 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
- Lewis County
- 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM, City Parking Lot, 95 West Second Street, Weston, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavLewis1)
- Lincoln County
- 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
- Logan County
- 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
- Marion County
- 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Dunbar School Foundation, 101 High Street, Fairmont, WV
- Mason County
- 8:30 AM – 3:00 PM, Krodel Park, 1186 Charleston Road, Point Pleasant, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavCOUNTY12)
- Mingo County
- 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Chattaroy Volunteer Fire Department, 8 Firefighter Avenue, Chattaroy, WV
- Monongalia County
- 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center (lower level), 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV
- Monroe County
- 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Church of God Fellowship Hall, 96 Bud Ridge Road, Union, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMRC)
- Morgan County
- 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
- Nicholas County
- 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Summersville Regional Medical Center, 400 Fairview Heights Road, Summersville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVNL)
- Ohio County
- 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (parking lot of former VPC South Building at the top of 22nd Street), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)
- Pendleton County
- 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Pendleton County Health Department, 276 Mill Road, Franklin, WV
- Preston County
- 4:00 PM – 5:30 PM, Terra Alta Community Ambulance Squad Station, 1124 East State Street, Terra Alta, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
- Putnam County
- 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Putnam County Emergency Services, 100 Emergency Lane, Winfield, WV
- Raleigh County
- 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavBeckleyRaleigh)
- Randolph County
- 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Randolph-Elkins Health Department (parking lot), 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVRDC)
- Taylor County
- 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
- Upshur County
- 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Buckhannon Fire Department (parking lot), 22 South Florida Street, Buckhannon, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVUSC)
- Wood County
- 7:30 AM – 3:00 PM, Vienna Baptist Church, 3401 Grand Central Avenue, Vienna, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavWood1)
- Wyoming County
- 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wyoming County Fire Department, 12 Park Street, Pineville, WV