West Virginia reports 3,291 new COVID-19 cases, 15 additional deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 11,057 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

Health officials are reporting 3,291 new COVID-19 cases and a total of 15 additional deaths, bringing the total numbers to 455,201 cases and 5,829 COVID-19-related deaths throughout the pandemic.

DHHR has confirmed the following nine recent COVID-19 deaths of an 82-year old female from Raleigh County, a 76-year old female from Mason County, a 41-year old male from Monongalia County, a 73-year old female from Fayette County, a 71-year old female from Mason County, a 91-year old male from Monongalia County, a 72-year old male from Mason County, a 72-year old male from Monongalia County, and a 62-year old male from Mason County.

The following six deaths ranging from December 2021 to January 2022 were reported as part of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation efforts. These include a 73-year old female from Berkeley County, an 88-year old male from Hardy County, a 61-year old female from Mingo County, a 62-year old female from Monongalia County, a 71-year old male from Wyoming County, and a 79-year old female from Wood County.

West Virginia COVID-19 data fro Feb. 3, 2022. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Current active COVID-19 cases per county include:

Barbour (126), Berkeley (429), Boone (183), Braxton (39), Brooke (73), Cabell (692), Calhoun (75), Clay (39), Doddridge (45), Fayette (532), Gilmer (45), Grant (67), Greenbrier (311), Hampshire (127), Hancock (99), Hardy (72), Harrison (386), Jackson (65), Jefferson (211), Kanawha (1,130), Lewis (82), Lincoln (152), Logan (266), Marion (312), Marshall (154), Mason (235), McDowell (209), Mercer (469), Mineral (173), Mingo (179), Monongalia (508), Monroe (129), Morgan (52), Nicholas (194), Ohio (169), Pendleton (43), Pleasants (27), Pocahontas (45), Preston (154), Putnam (452), Raleigh (659), Randolph (162), Ritchie (59), Roane (71), Summers (101), Taylor (107), Tucker (26), Tyler (39), Upshur (141), Wayne (216), Webster (55), Wetzel (83), Wirt (22), Wood (381), Wyoming (185).

West Virginia County Alert System Map for Feb. 3, 2022 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the WV DHHR, 1,061 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in West Virginia. 233 of them are in the ICU, and 126 of them are on ventilators. The WV DHHR has updated its COVID-19 dashboard to include pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations. The dashboard shows 13 West Virginia children are hospitalized with the virus, with three in the ICU. One child is currently on a ventilator.

12,929 cases of the Delta variant and 1,638 cases of the Omicron variant have been detected.

Health officials say a total of 438,315 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties: