According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 3,574 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

31 more deaths have been reported, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in West Virginia to 6,250.



DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 90-year old male from Boone County, a 66-year old female from Morgan County, a 67-year old male from Logan County, a 23-year old female from Jackson County, an 81-year old male from Wyoming County, a 56-year old female from Raleigh County, a 90-year old male from Jackson County, an 86-year old female from Wyoming County, a 34-year old male from Raleigh County, an 81-year old female from Kanawha County, a 79-year old male from Cabell County, a 70-year old male from Wetzel County, a 94-year old female from Clay County, a 65-year old male from Mercer County, a 90-year old female from Jefferson County, a 93-year old female from Wyoming County, an 81-year old male from Harrison County, a 90-year old male from Jackson County, a 77-year old male from Berkeley County, a 59-year old female from Barbour County, a 92-year old male from Kanawha County, an 86-year old female from Greenbrier County, an 84-year old female from Raleigh County, an 89-year old female from Mercer County, a 65-year old female from Tyler County, a 72-year old female from Logan County, an 81-year old male from Randolph County, a 70-year old male from Raleigh County, an 83-year old female from Ohio County, a 69-year old male from Harrison County, and an 84-year old female from Raleigh County.



“COVID-19 vaccines are safe and FDA-authorized for children ages five years and older,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Please make the choice to protect all eligible members of your family by scheduling appointments for this life-saving vaccine.”

596 people, including 10 children are hospitalized due to COVID-19 in West Virginia. 135 of them, including two children, are in the ICU, and 78 of them, including one child, are on ventilators.





CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (68), Berkeley (123), Boone (40), Braxton (26), Brooke (25), Cabell (191), Calhoun (18), Clay (11), Doddridge (20), Fayette (128), Gilmer (11), Grant (33), Greenbrier (80), Hampshire (25), Hancock (23), Hardy (10), Harrison (220), Jackson (25), Jefferson (65), Kanawha (292), Lewis (36), Lincoln (69), Logan (70), Marion (111), Marshall (40), Mason (56), McDowell (78), Mercer (173), Mineral (34), Mingo (64), Monongalia (162), Monroe (44), Morgan (13), Nicholas (71), Ohio (54), Pendleton (12), Pleasants (9), Pocahontas (14), Preston (84), Putnam (109), Raleigh (178), Randolph (26), Ritchie (30), Roane (27), Summers (29), Taylor (87), Tucker (4), Tyler (18), Upshur (69), Wayne (80), Webster (32), Wetzel (29), Wirt (9), Wood (158), Wyoming (61).