BRAXTON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Two people are missing after one tried to rescue the other from the Elk River in Braxton County.

According to John Hoffman with Braxton County Emergency Services, a person jumped into the river from the Villanova Ridge Road Bridge on the Braxton/Clay County line off of Rt. 4.

Additional resources were requested from surrounding counties, and a would-be rescuer was also lost in the water along with the person who jumped.

Hoffman said that rescuers searched for about three hours until it got too dark to continue.

They will be back out for a recovery effort at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.