West Virginia resident wishes happy birthday to the Mountain State

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia’s 157th anniversary of becoming a state symbolizes much more for one resident.

Wayne Worth from Clarksburg traveled to Huntington to keep his own tradition alive. Worth has been setting up a large birthday card at the corner of 5th Avenue and 8th Street for almost 14 years wishing the Mountain State a happy birthday.



Wayne Worth sitting with the birthday card in front of the Cabell County Courthouse. Photos courtesy of WOWK-13 News.

Even with the issues the state has had with the COVID-19 pandemic, Worth was still excited to celebrate a day that he says means the world to him.

This day is everything to me because West Virginia is everything to me. Prior to my adoption here when I was 11 years old, I didn’t have a family, I didn’t have a community, I didn’t have any opportunity. When I was adopted here in West Virginia at the age of 11, I started having those opportunities and I had family and I had community and I never forgot that. Wayne Worth

The over-sized card was greeted with honks and waves from not only West Virginia drivers, but also travelers from Kentucky and Ohio.

