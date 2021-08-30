Countdown to WVU Football Season Opener All Roads Lead to Mountaineer Game Day
West Virginia residents can have land designated ‘wild yard’

by: Associated Press

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – West Virginia residents who landscape for wildlife use can have their land designated a “wild yard.”

The program has 300 members around the state and is operated through the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources to create more natural habitats for wildlife around the state. Wildlife biologist Jim Fregonara says landowners who apply, provide a habitat plan and demonstrate that their property meets the needs of native wildlife will be added to a register of wild yards.

They also receive a certificate for participating in the program and a signpost to display in the yard.

