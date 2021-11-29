West Virginia residents react to new COVID-19 variant

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Just about everyone is tired of hearing about COVID-19 by now and this latest variant is creating frustration. But so far people seem to be staying calm.

“It just feels like there is more and more and more and I am just ready for it to be over,” said Rachel Horn, Culloden, WV.

Horn has a baby at home. Because of that she’s a little nervous about the omicron variant.

“My husband and I are fully vaccinated. But still the unknown is scary. Since he is 1 year old he is unable to get the vaccination, so it is a little frightening,” Horn said.

Like Horn, many people are putting confidence in the vaccine when it comes to keeping them safe.

“I’ve been vaccinated and boostered and all of the things that go along with that,” said Julia Neenan, Charleston, WV. “I’m not a whole lot worried about it. I am worried about it for people who haven’t had their shot.”

Neenan said at least for now the new variant won’t change much about their day to day routine.

“I don’t think so, not at this point anyway,” she said.