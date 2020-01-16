West Virginia Right-to-Work Law in Supreme Court

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Wednesday the West Virginia Supreme Court of appeals heard arguments challenging the State’s “right to work” law. The controversial right-to-work labor law was approved by the legislature nearly four years ago. The question at hand on Wednesday in front of the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals is whether it’s constitutional for labor unions to have to provide services to non-dues-paying non-union members.

“Isn’t it just obvious that the unions are going to go under there won’t be a bargaining unit for the employees,” Justice Workman asked the council.

Proponents, like West Virginia attorney general Patrick Morrisey, say the right-to-work law can drive the economy. “We also have seen economic statistics that show right to work has increased the GDP of a particular state and is an effective tool to help bring business into a state,” Morrisey says.

Unions feel that “right-to-work” is an attack on West Virginia labor unions.

“It absolutely is…they know at the end of the day when they pass right to work laws our wages go down our benefits are taken away and our work-place becomes less safe. there is nothing economic about this is about hurting working people in West Virginia,” Josh Sword, President of West Virginia AFL-CIO.

Morrisey says he is optimistic after this morning’s briefing, ” I am very hopeful, optimistic that the right to work law will be upheld.”

If that happens, right-to-work law opponents have a plan. “If we don’t win here we are going to take it to the ballot box,” says Sword.

If you count West Virginia there are currently 27 states that have right to work laws, the most recently added to the list is West Virginia’s neighboring state of Kentucky.