BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Daniel Boone Parkway near the Foster area of Boone County, West Virginia will be closed for an extended period of time.

The Danville Volunteer Fire Department says that a truck rollover happened on the 5900 block of Route 3 on Monday morning.

No injuries were reported.

There is no word on how long it will take for the road to reopen.