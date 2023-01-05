KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Kanawha County roadway has been shut down after a crash involving a coal truck.

According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the two-vehicle crash happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Campbells Creek Drive. Dispatchers say the crash involved a car and a coal truck.

Dispatchers say the crash caused the coal truck to flip over, spilling coal on the roadway. According to dispatchers, one person was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The road will be shut down indefinitely while the West Virginia Department of Highways works to clean up the spilled coal, dispatchers say.

The Malden Volunteer Fire Department, Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and Kanawha County Ambulance Authority responded to the scene.