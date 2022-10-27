CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia Board of Education has voted to take over the Logan County School System immediately.

The state board of education is reviewing an investigation of the local school system which turned up 46 areas of non-compliance with state standards.

The Logan Board of Education and the Superintendent’s office have been accused of misuse of federal education funds, improper travel expenses, and personal behavior by some leaders that created a hostile work environment.

The state board of education went into executive session for more than an hour and will immediately take over the Logan schools.

They also declared the superintendent’s office vacant and appointed former Boone County Superintendent Jeff Huffman to the spot held by Patricia Lucas.

She will now serve as the assistant superintendent.

Earlier this week, the assistant superintendent Darlene Dingess-Adkins’ retirement was granted.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.