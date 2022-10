KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A school bus was involved in a crash in the St. Albans area on Monday.

Kanawha County dispatchers said that the crash happened on the 3500 block of Browns Creek Rd. at around 2:40 p.m.

Kanawha County Schools Communications Director tells 13 News that six students were on the bus, and none of them sustained apparent injuries. She says they will have EMT check out the students as part of protocol.