ONA, WV (WOWK) — It was a tragedy that shook an entire community, school, and family.

17-year-old Caige Rider tragically lost his life Thursday afternoon after running into traffic on I-64.

He was a member of the Cabell-Midland High School football team and also a senior.

Friday, the school canceled its afternoon pep rally and had support staff on hand throughout the school day.

However, school leaders say they decided the scheduled senior night and Friday night football game gave them the chance to bring the community together.

“It presents an opportunity for the students, the faculty, the community to come together to grieve, but also to have that sense of normalcy and really taking it one day at a time as we move forward,” Cabell County Schools Superintendent Dr. Ryan Saxe says before Friday’s game.

Following the senior night walk-ons, the entire stadium had a moment of silence for Caige Rider. After this, was a somber moment by Riders teammates as they carried his jersey onto the field and comforted his family.

A small memorial was set up on the sideline and Rider’s family stood in front as the seniors shared an emotional moment with their former teammate’s family.

The support kept pouring in as people from the community filled the stands, letting Rider’s family know that they are not alone during this tough time.