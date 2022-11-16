CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Cabell County D.A.R.E. Program stopped by Guyandotte Elementary School on Wednesday with a very special guest, Batman.

The program brought Batman along to teach students positive and important life lessons.

He showed up in full uniform to talk to the students about how positive and negative influences can impact others.

“This is going to be the generation of youth that has to change the mess we have right now so I’m out here teaching them life skills. We’re talking about overcoming and the four steps to greatness,” said John Buckland, WV Batman.