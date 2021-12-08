Coronavirus Updates
All Roads Lead To Christmas 2021
December 25 2021 12:00 am

West Virginia seeing another COVID-19 surge

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — It’s official — West Virginia is now experiencing another COVID-19 surge.

The common thread in many states – including right here – is the arrival of colder weather.

West Virginia had more than 1,000 new cases in the past day. Active cases have shot past 8,400, and that’s a 46% increase in the last nine days. But only 18% of those eligible for booster shots have received one.

Dr. Clay Marsh, the state’s COVID-19 Czar said, “I think that we are in the now in the beginning part of our next surge. We know that other states like Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin, where it’s getting colder and people are gathering indoors, have seen a fairly dramatic rise in cases.”

593 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 today in the Mountain State. That’s an increase of 100 since Thanksgiving Day.

The entire Tri-state is experiencing the latest surge with Ohio having 7,800 new cases and Kentucky has 2,700 new positive COVID 19 patients.

Follow Mark Curtis on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS