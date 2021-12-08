West Virginia seeing another COVID-19 surge

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — It’s official — West Virginia is now experiencing another COVID-19 surge.

The common thread in many states – including right here – is the arrival of colder weather.

West Virginia had more than 1,000 new cases in the past day. Active cases have shot past 8,400, and that’s a 46% increase in the last nine days. But only 18% of those eligible for booster shots have received one.

Dr. Clay Marsh, the state’s COVID-19 Czar said, “I think that we are in the now in the beginning part of our next surge. We know that other states like Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin, where it’s getting colder and people are gathering indoors, have seen a fairly dramatic rise in cases.”

593 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 today in the Mountain State. That’s an increase of 100 since Thanksgiving Day.

The entire Tri-state is experiencing the latest surge with Ohio having 7,800 new cases and Kentucky has 2,700 new positive COVID 19 patients.

