West Virginia seeing slight increases in some key COVID-19 numbers

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Mountain State now has one county – Webster – in the orange, reflecting the second highest rate of COVID-19 transmission.

Other numbers are up as well.

Active cases are now more than a thousand, after plummeting for weeks. Hospitalizations are up for the second time this week to 80. But the Delta variant cases have plateaued at 19. The governor keeps saying the best prevention is getting vaccinated.

“As far as the eligibility, it’s 12 years old and older. It’s really important you get your second shot. The effectiveness of these vaccines is off the charts good. They’re safe and they’re off the chart good,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

Even though the Delta variant is low in West Virginia, it is spreading rapidly in other parts of the United States. The 19 cases in the Mountain State do reflect a 26 percent increase over last week, so the worst may be coming.

“As we continue to assess the new cases, and do the genetic sequencing, that we will start to find more and more of the Delta variant, which is the most dangerous for people that are not vaccinated,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia COVID-19 Czar.

Several studies indicate the current vaccines are 90 to 95 percent effective against the Delta variant.

“With schools opening next month we asked the Governor if he planned to have vaccination clinics in all middle and high schools. He’s says plans are still being discussed, but nothing is final yet,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporters.

