HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The unemployment rate for the Mountain State hit a record-low at 3.9% according to WorkForce West Virginia.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics shows a rate of 4.1% for January of 2022, and 5.6% for the unemployment rate this time last year.

Graph Courtesy: Bureau of Labor Statistics

Throughout the pandemic, West Virginia saw multiple now hiring signs and economists say this shift could be credited to various reasons.

“It’s evident that the sectors that are hiring more workers are those that were worst hit by the pandemic – that includes leisure, hospitality, construction; and the service industry is also picking up,” says Nabaneeta Biswas, an Assistant Economics Professor for Marshall University.

She says this shows proof of recovery from the COVID-19 driven recession we experienced within the past two years as we also see travel rates increase and “return back to pre-pandemic levels.”

West Virginia economists also say there’s a rising trend of people pulling out of the job hunt completely – which drives the unemployment rate down as “those people are not being counted as being unemployed because they’re not active job seekers,” Biswas explains.

She says she believes this trend will continue into the summer – and beyond – as long as there’s no new variant before that point.