CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia State Senate has passed the abortion clarification bill in a 21-10 vote. It now goes back to the House of Delegates and, if they agree on changes made, it will go to Gov. Jim Justice.

The bill still has exceptions for rape and incest.

The West Virginia House of Delegates passed the bill on Wednesday, July 27, in a 69-23 vote.

The bill calls for a ban on abortion along with making it illegal for doctors to perform abortions and also give out abortion medications. It says it will not punish the mother.

The exceptions in the bill are for fetal anomalies, ectopic pregnancies and medical emergencies. An amendment was also added on Wednesday by the West Virginia House that would allow for exceptions for rape and incest as long as certain criteria are met.