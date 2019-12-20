West Virginia Senate president meets with ministers, business leaders about Fairness Act

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Local ministers from several congregations joined with small business executives and Senate President Mitch Carmichael at the West Virginia State Capitol to discuss Fairness West Virginia’s proposal to apply non-discrimination language to statutes within the state of West Virginia.

“We want to make sure the world knows West Virginia is an inclusive place, and the best way to do that is to make sure West Virginia is one of the next states to adopted an LGBTQ non-discrimination law before half the country does it,” says Andrew Schneider of Fairness West Virginia.

Fairness West Virginia hosted the discussion. Many of those attending called on the West Virginia Legislature to bring the Fairness Act up for a vote in the next session.

