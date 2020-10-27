West Virginia Senators react to Barrett’s confirmation to Supreme Court

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s been a controversial topic, as the U.S. Senate voted Monday night to confirm Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the supreme court just 8 days before election day.

republicans saying she’s more than qualified, but democrats are not happy with the timing.

West Virginia Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin have very different views when it comes to the nomination to the Supreme Court.

“I’ve gotten overwhelming comments from people who believe she would be a role model for women and daughters across the state.” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, (R) West Virginia

Senator Capito says that Barrett is more than qualified and will make great decisions on the Supreme Court.

Proud “aye” vote for Judge Amy Coney Barrett to be our next associate justice on the Supreme Court! 🏛 pic.twitter.com/M84N60ZiCX — Shelley Moore Capito (@SenCapito) October 27, 2020



While Senator Manchin says it’s not so much about her qualifications but the timing of the confirmation vote.

“This process should not go forward it should not be accepted and it should not be voted upon, its not the proper vote and the proper time for us to do it.” Sen. Joe Manchin, (D) West Virginia

Senator Manchin adds that there wasn’t a need fill the seat immediately. “There’s not a judicial crisis.. They got 5 conservative judges on that bench right now. So what is such the urgency knowing that its never been done before?”

Senator Capito says that having a Republican held Senate is the only way to get policies in place. Adding, “the President and Senate are both held by the same party and this has significant differences than it did four years ago.”

