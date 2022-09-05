MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Take a look at this cloud!
While spotted over Meigs County, Ohio, this cloud is shaped like the Mountain State!
On Aug. 26, Meigs County resident Jordan Pickens was traveling along U.S. 33 near Kountry Resort Campground when he saw this cloud.
In his Facebook post, Pickens said it reminded him of President John F. Kennedy’s famous West Virginia quote:
“The sun does not always shine in West Virginia, but the people always do… It (West Virginia) has known sunshine and rain in 100 years, but I know of no state—and I know this state well—whose people feel more strongly, who have a greater sense of pride in themselves, their state and their country, than the people of West Virginia.”President John F. Kennedy