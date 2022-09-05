MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Take a look at this cloud!

While spotted over Meigs County, Ohio, this cloud is shaped like the Mountain State!

On Aug. 26, Meigs County resident Jordan Pickens was traveling along U.S. 33 near Kountry Resort Campground when he saw this cloud.

In his Facebook post, Pickens said it reminded him of President John F. Kennedy’s famous West Virginia quote: