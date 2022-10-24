CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Your furry friends will be able to get free microchips and vaccines next month courtesy of the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association!

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The KCHA will be co-hosting an event with Fix Charleston and West Virginia American Water to give residents a chance to get their pets microchipped and up-to-date on their vaccine. The event is set to take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 at the current Herbert Hoover High School location.

Officials say WV American Water will sponsor the microchips. The free DHPP vaccines for dogs and FVRCP vaccines for cats are being sponsored by Petco Love.