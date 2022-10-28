KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be wary of a grand jury scheme in the area.

The KCSO says deputies will never contact residents over the phone and ask for payments for missing court, having a warrant or missing grand jury. If you do receive a call like this, deputies say it is a scam.

One way to tell the call is a scam is if you are asked to provide credit card information over the phone or purchase a reloadable, prepaid card such as Green Dot or Visa, deputies say.

The KCSO says if you receive one of these calls, hang up and do not give out your information. If you are concerned about a call you allegedly received from the KCSO, contact the sheriff’s office at 304-357-0169.