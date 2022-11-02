PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be wary of a scam going around through the mail.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, residents have reported receiving a letter that appears to be from the Putnam County “Tax Resolution Unit” and contains a “Distraint Warrant” claiming they have outstanding taxes.

The sheriff’s office says this letter is fake and is a scam.

The letter continues that if the person does not pay, their property could be seized or the could be subject to a federal tax refund offset or property lien. The letter also claims the the balance will continue to accrue interest until it is paid in full.

The sheriff’s office urges anyone who receives the scam letter to report it to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office’s Law Enforcement Division at 304-586-0256.