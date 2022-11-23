KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens of a “jury scam” happening in the area.

They say that they’ve received several complaints from people saying they’ve received phone calls from someone identifying himself as a deputy or prosecuting attorney. The caller would then tell people that they were in contempt of court and will have to pay a fine to avoid going to jail.

KCSO says that the scammer is using the actual names of sheriff’s office deputies and prosecuting attorneys.

The sheriff’s office says they will never call anyone asking them to pay money over the phone, and neither will the Kanawha County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney.

“We will NEVER ask you to withdraw your money and transfer it to any other account, gift card, or credit card,” KCSO said in a release.

Anyone who has any doubts about a similar call they might have received should call Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0200.