KUWAIT (WOWK) – A soldier from West Virginia has died in Kuwait this past week.

The Department of Defense announced Saturday that Sgt. William Edward Friese, 30, of Rockport in Wood County, died on Thursday from a non-combat related incident.

The incident is under investigation.

Friese was assigned to the 821st Engineer Company, 1092nd, Engineer Battalion, 111th Engineer Brigade, Summersville, West Virginia.