West Virginia Soldier killed in the Korea War identified

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. – The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) says the remains of Army Cpl. Charles H. Grubb, 21, of War Eagle, West Virginia, have been accounted for.

Cpl. Grubb was a member of Company M, 3rd Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action December 1, 1950, after the enemy attacked his unit near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea. Immediately after the battle, Grubb was declared missing in action, and a few months later, was officially determined to have been killed in action. His remains were not recovered.

To identify Cpl. Grubb’s remains, scientists from DPAA used anthropological

analysis, as well as circumstantial and material evidence. Additionally,

scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA and autosomal DNA analysis. Cpl. Grubb was identified August 27, 2019.

Following the June 2018 summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un, North Korea turned over 55 boxes, purported to contain the remains of American service members killed during the Korean War July 27, 2018.

7,608 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War. Using modern technology, identifications continue to be made from remains that were previously returned by Korean officials, recovered from Korea by American recovery teams or disinterred from unknown graves.

Cpl. Grubb’s name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, along with the others missing from the Korean War. He will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery. The date has yet to be determined.

