CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says the state is soliciting contract proposals for a thorough review of the massive Department of Health and Human Resources.

Justice says the deadline to submit bids is May 6. In late March, Justice vetoed a bill that would have split the DHHR into separate agencies. The Republican governor said he first wanted to look into the agency’s bottlenecks and inefficiencies.

Some bill supporters had said the split was long overdue and could have helped better address the state’s substance abuse crisis. There also were failed attempts by lawmakers to give pay raises to social workers and improve foster care services.