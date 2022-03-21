CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is now paying out millions of dollars to get more nurses in the Mountain State.

The idea is to address a critical shortage of nurses, which was only made worse by the pandemic. But virtually every state in the nation is facing a similar nursing shortage, making competition for students tough.

Last December the governor’s office launched the “Nursing Workforce Expansion Program” setting aside $48 million to recruit and educate more nursing students. The initial grants are now being awarded, including the goal of attracting nurses and students from out of state.

West Virginia University has received $2 million, while West Virginia State was granted $1 million.

The University of Charleston and West Liberty University each received just shy of $1 million.

Many other schools will get grants too.

“There’s no question that we got to be able to recruit and retain, don’t we? I mean when it just boils down to it,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

“Nurses are definitely a critical need to the hospitals. They are there 24 hours a day. And without them, the hospitals really couldn’t run. So definitely investing in getting more nurses into West Virginia,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, West Virginia Public Health Officer.

So far, a total of 26 nursing programs in the state are scheduled to receive grants, including in the state’s community and technical colleges. Some of the programs are new, including West Virginia State University’s program which just launched its nursing degree less than two years ago.

These programs are not only designed to educate and train new nurses, but they will also work toward helping the nurses pass their licensing test upon graduation.