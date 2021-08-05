West Virginia spends the first week of August celebrating farmers

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A fresh ear of corn and a juicy tomato are summertime staples and your local farmer’s market is often a go-to place to get freshly picked food.

This week is West Virginia Farmer’s Market week. It is an event aimed at celebrating the hard work and dedication of farmers in the Mountain State.

“Just here at Capitol Market alone $3 million is put back into our region from what they are generating here,” said Capitol Market Executive Director Nichole Green Jenkins. “Farmers are coming from all over the region.”

This time of year, Capitol Market is bustling with people looking for the fresh, colorful, locally grown produce.

Andy Crihfield’s father was one of the market’s founding members. He passed down a love for farming.

“We actually start pulling corn about 5:45 in the morning and then by the time we end up finished picking beans and tomatoes at the end of the day it is usually 10:30 at night,” Andy Crihfield said. “So farming is not a job for the faint of heart.”

The market gives Crihfield and others a platform to sell their harvest.

“We live out in the country,” he said. “We are forty miles from Charleston and out in the middle of nowhere. So to get this much traffic at our farm would be virtually impossible.”

Capitol Market also helps the community by giving people access to fresh fruits and vegetables in an area where they can be hard to find.

“We are between two food deserts in the City of Charleston between the East End and the West Side,” Jenkins said. “It is vital to be in a place like where we are located in downtown Charleston so folks can come and access fresh fruits and vegetables.”

This week is also National Farmer’s Market Week.