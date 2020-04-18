West Virginia spring gobbler season set to open

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Hunters across West Virginia are preparing for spring gobbler or spring turkey hunting season.



“It is a whole different kind of hunting, I swear there is nothing in this world. no drug, no roller coaster, nothing that can give you the high of turkey hunting,” says avid big game hunter Tasha Sponaugle.

Sponaugle has been hunting all her life, starting with her father when she was just a little girl. This passion has taken her all over the world and she says hunting brings opportunities for life lessons and memories.











“When a hunt is successful it is like, “hey homerun I did it and I worked so hard and I did this and your heart is racing and it pounds and I pick up the game that I just harvested and I’m thankful I’m very thankful that my father taught me and look I get emotional,” she tells 13 News.

Spring gobbler season is continuing as scheduled, from April 20 to May 16. The same applies to the two-day youth spring gobbler season, which begins tomorrow, April 18. Hunting regulations remain in place – review them and adhere to the CDC's social distancing guidelines. 🦃 pic.twitter.com/RHtLYHujUn — WVDNR (@wvdnr) April 17, 2020

The youth season is open Saturday and Sunday and Sponaugle says it’s a great time for families to get out and enjoy this tradition, “just take it as a learning experience and just enjoy it enjoy who is taking you because that person took enough time and obviously loves you enough to put you in the woods and show you how wonderful it is to hunt.”

This seems to be the thought of many hunters on Facebook today when asked to share some of their favorite turkey hunting photos. A simple snapshot showing pride, family, and tradition.















