CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State Auditor’s Office is working with other agencies, including the Senate Investigations Committee and the Legislative Auditor, to look into recent allegations of misconduct at West Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD).

VOAD is a nonprofit organization that aims to help victims of natural disasters using state and federal dollars, though they’re under the microscope now by state officials for possibly misusing funds for personal gain.

“The totality of the allegations sparked my attention. That isn’t to say my attention hadn’t already been placed there. What I would say is that we spend a lot of time every day trying to proactively stop the misuse of government money,” West Virginia State Auditor J.B. McCuskey said.

McCuskey said that his office has kept an eye on VOAD since 2016. This is after West Virginia RISE, another disaster recovery program that oversaw West Virginia VOAD, was investigated for prior misuse of funds, which were supposed to help victims of disasters.

“The problems that happened in 2016 I belief could have been remedied through a series of issues, and we are better. Don’t misunderstand what I am trying to say,” McCuskey said. We are doing a much better job than we did before. But it is disheartening to once again see misuse of money that was designed to make West Virginian’s lives better, especially as a result of a catastrophic disaster.”

Now, VOAD is the focal point, but the State Auditor’s Office does not have the ability to investigate VOAD on their own because VOAD is a nonprofit, and the State Auditor only investigates local governments.

However, the auditor said his office will be doing forensic accounting and teaming up with other agencies to look at where money that’s flown through VOAD has been spent.

“I would say there’s a pretty significant lack of transparency as it relates to how the money is spent once it leaves the state’s coffers. We trust places like VOAD to take the citizens of West Virginia’s money and spend it appropriately,” McCuskey said. “It takes a very long time for their spending to become transparent, both to the government and to the public.”

McCuskey said getting to the bottom of these allegations is centered around putting those affected by flooding first because they need to know if they can lean on organizations like VOAD for support following a disaster.

“If you look at it in the aftermath of a natural disaster, it’s really a double whammy. Wasting taxpayer dollars is incredibly maddening and frustrating and should be prosecuted, but when you look at the human toll, you know they might not have a place to live,” McCuskey said. “Right, you’re talking about young parents, you’re talking about the elderly, you’re talking about hardworking taxpayers whose lives were turned upside down by a flood, and they’re supposed to be protected by these groups and these agencies, and when that doesn’t happen, it really reduces the public’s confidence in our ability at doing what we’re supposed to be doing.”

He continued, “It is very difficult to imagine a worse crime than taking money from the public that is designed to help those in need . . . I think that the deterrent effect of actually holding these people accountable is going to be very strong. I’m very hopeful that the work that we’ve done and the work that’s going to happen in the near future will help to do that.”

West Virginia Executive Director Jenny Gannaway sent a statement to 13 News on Monday following recent allegations and the Joint Legislative Committee on Flooding’s decision to refer her case to the State Auditor’s Office, the Senate Committee on Investigations and the Legislative Auditor.

“At WV VOAD, our unwavering commitment is to prioritize the urgent needs of West Virginians facing crisis. Every day, we tirelessly provide essential services, in conjunction with collaboration with the State of West Virginia and emergency responders. This collaboration extends to our engagement with the WV Legislature, as we navigate through their questions with accountability at the forefront,” Gannaway wrote.

She continued, “Recognizing the questions raised by Senator Tarr and the Joint Legislative Committee on Flooding, we are actively working as a cohesive team to compile comprehensive information. Our commitment to accountability remains steadfast, and we will promptly share this information with the Committee and the media once it has been thoroughly reviewed.”