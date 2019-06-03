West Virginia State Fire Marshal investigates Kanawha County arson

Local News

by: WOWK 13 News Team

Posted: / Updated:
Kanawha Arson Investigation_1559571105669.jpg.jpg

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is asking for help as it investigates the recent arson of a Kanawha County home.

Investigators say a man who appears in surveillance footage is a person of interest in a residential burglary-arson that occurred on the 5100 block of Dover Drive in Cross Lanes. The incident occurred in the early morning hours of Thursday, May 30th, 2019.

Investigators are circulating images of the individual from the surveillance video. Anyone with any information regarding this case is urged to contact the West Virginia Fire Marshal Hotline at 1-800-233-FIRE (3473).

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Events