CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office has arrested two Kanawha County men in connection with setting a fire at a Putnam County home over the summer.
Ryan Hensley and Jerry King, both 18, were arrested December 5 and charged with first-degree arson and conspiracy in connection with a fire that happened July 30, 2019, at a home in the Poca area of Putnam County.
Both men were taken into custody and arraigned, Hensley is in Western Regional Jail, with his bail set at $25,000. King remains in South Central Region Jail with bail set at $50,000.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- West Virginia State Fire Marshals charge two men for July arson in Putnam County
- Man receives 4 life sentences for crash that killed 2 teens
- Man sentenced to 6 years for plotting foiled terror attack
- 55,000 pounds of breakfast burritos recalled due to possible contamination
- Ohio Attorney General asking for help locating suspect in Pike County homicide
- Students wrap presents for local organization kids
- FDA investigating whether diabetes drug Metformin contains probable carcinogen
- Marshall student convicted of battery released, awaits trial
- Man accused of kidnapping newborn’s mom from hospital
- Lawsuit filed against DHHR in Kanawha County