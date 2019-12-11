West Virginia State Fire Marshals charge two men for July arson in Putnam County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office has arrested two Kanawha County men in connection with setting a fire at a Putnam County home over the summer.

Ryan Hensley and Jerry King, both 18, were arrested December 5 and charged with first-degree arson and conspiracy in connection with a fire that happened July 30, 2019, at a home in the Poca area of Putnam County.

Both men were taken into custody and arraigned, Hensley is in Western Regional Jail, with his bail set at $25,000. King remains in South Central Region Jail with bail set at $50,000.

