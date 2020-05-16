West Virginia state parks re-open

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – State parks across West Virginia opened for the first time since closing due to the pandemic, and several families took advantage.

Three-year-old Mia is a fisherman who hit the river Saturday morning with her mom. Her favorite animal is a unicorn.

“They’re my favorite animals in the whole world because I never saw them before,” Mia says.

Sadly, there were none to be found this day either. But, she did get a chance to see some other wildlife! Like frogs, and some fish.

“(I like to) hold them and put them back,” Mia says.

She loves to fish, among just a couple other things …

“Swimming, walking around and around, and eating, and drinking, and sitting down and resting and singing and talking,” Mia says.

A very active little girl, who is very thankful to have her state park open again.

And same with Hannah Canady.

“I am so tired of being inside the house,” Canady says. “I’m fed up with it. It’s going to be awesome to get out and get some fresh air out here.”

Canady and her mom were out walking the trail around the river.

“I’m actually working from home, so it’ll be nice once everything starts opening back up and we can get back to life being normal again,” Canady says.

Another day, another re-opening; and this one in perfect timing for this hot, sunny weather!

State park campgrounds are scheduled to open this coming Thursday, May 21st.

Just in time for Memorial Day weekend!

But all campgrounds will be limited to in-state reservations only.

