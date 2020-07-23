West Virginia State Parks thriving during pandemic

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Even though many across the country are struggling, West Virginia’s State Parks are thriving.

During the pandemic the WVSTRONG promo code allows residents to use lodge rooms, cabins, and campsites at a discount.

This week Gov. Jim Justice highlighted the recent success.

“I’m a believer with all of my soul you know that no frog that is not proud of his own pond is much of a frog,” Justice said in his new conference Wednesday.

The fun of being outdoors is something campers like Elizabeth Johnson celebrate this time of year. She’s spending time in the campground at Kanawha State Forest.

“So you can really just come out enjoy yourself, your pets, whoever you want to bring out and just have a nice time out in nature,” Johnson said.

Justice said from June last year to June this year there was a 227% increase in online reservations for West Virginia residents. He said the revenue from West Virginia residents increased by 187% even with the 30% discount for state residents.

Johnson said now more than ever the outdoors are where she prefers to be.

“The woods don’t know what is going on. You can kind of come out here and escape. Nature is a good place to just release and let everything go and take in the beauty of the natural world,” she said while sitting outside of her camper.

