CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police and first responders in the Mountain State are mourning one of their own.

The West Virginia Troopers Association announced the recent passing of WVSP Sgt. Nathan Samples. The WVTA said in November that Samples had been fighting a rare cancer in his upper digestive system he was diagnosed with in 2018.

“We are saddened by the loss of Sergeant Samples. Sir, your courage, determination and heroism for your WVSP family and all residents of our state leaves behind a legacy that will touch all of our lives,” the WVTA said. “We are truly fortunate that we got an opportunity to work with a passionate police officer like him. We ask that you take a moment. Pray for peace and strength for his family and for his family in green. Sir, may you rest in peace and know that we will take it from here.”

Condolences from first responders have poured in from across the state with prayers for Sgt. Samples’ fellow troopers and loved ones.

“Sgt. Samples; Your long and hard fought battle has come to an end and you may rest easy now, but please know that the legacy you leave behind will live on forever in the hearts and lives of those you have touched along the way,” The Mason County E911 Center shared on Facebook.

“Sheriff Bobby Eggleton and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office would like to extend its deepest sympathies to the West Virginia State Police and the family of Sgt. Nathan Samples,” the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office shared.

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of West Virginia State Police Sgt. Nathan Samples. To his family and his brothers and sisters at WVSP, please know all of us at Putnam 911/OEM are holding you all close in our thoughts and offer you strength and our heartfelt condolences during this difficult time,” said the Putnam County 911 / Emergency Management.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the West Virginia State Police and the family of Sgt. Samples,” the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said.