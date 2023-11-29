HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia State Police are helping make it easier to help others this holiday season, especially children in need.

“We’re asking people to bring in new unwrapped toys, stuffed animals, candy. Anything we can distribute to the kids that are going to be underprivileged this year,” WVSP Huntington Detachment Commandeer Sgt. B.K. Wellman said.

People can donate new, unwrapped toys to detachments in Cabell and Wayne Counties. You can find detachment information by clicking here.

The gifts are for children ranging in age from toddler to teen. The toy drive runs through December 18.