West Virginia State Police investigating double murder, suicide in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police say a complaint of a missing person has lead to an investigation surrounding a double-murder and suicide in Clay County.

The Clay County detachment of the WVSP received a missing person’s complaint regarding the victim Alecxandria Auxier, 28, of Indore around noon Friday, October 11, 2019. Upon further investigation, WVSP members discovered that on or around September 30, 2019, the victims, Auxier and Michael Sumpter, 26, of Burnsville, W.Va. were murdered by the suspect, Joshua Foster, 30, of Lizemore, W.Va. over an unknown dispute at the suspect’s residence.

Police say the suspect concealed the victims, then committed suicide Tuesday, October 1, 2019. This investigation is ongoing.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories