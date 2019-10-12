Live Now
Black Walnut Festival Grand Parade | Stream powered by I-77 Auto Group

West Virginia State Police investigating double murder, suicide in Clay County

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Crime scene tape police lights_1513633865643.png

CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police say a complaint of a missing person has lead to an investigation surrounding a double-murder and suicide in Clay County.

The Clay County detachment of the WVSP received a missing person’s complaint regarding the victim Alecxandria Auxier, 28, of Indore around noon Friday, October 11, 2019. Upon further investigation, WVSP members discovered that on or around September 30, 2019, the victims, Auxier and Michael Sumpter, 26, of Burnsville, W.Va. were murdered by the suspect, Joshua Foster, 30, of Lizemore, W.Va. over an unknown dispute at the suspect’s residence.

Police say the suspect concealed the victims, then committed suicide Tuesday, October 1, 2019. This investigation is ongoing.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Events