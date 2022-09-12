BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – According to the WV State Police Beckley Detachment, troopers are looking for a man wanted for sexual abuse and sexual assault.

Joshua Kincaid

Troopers are asking for assistance from the public in locating Joshua Don Kincaid. He is wanted for several counts of First Degree Sexual Assault, First Degree Sexual Abuse, and Sexual Abuse by a parent or guardian. Kincaid is described as standing 6’3″ and weighing approximately 220lbs.

State Police ask if anyone locates Kincaid or knows his whereabouts to contact West Virginia State Police, at 304-256-6700.